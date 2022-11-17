Go to the main site
    Russia records 5,680 daily COVID cases, 61 deaths — crisis center

    17 November 2022, 16:49

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,680 over the past day to 21,520,021, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier 5,380 daily cases were registered.

    As many as 1,113 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 8.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 29 regions, while in 44 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 1,219 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases rose by 1,073 over the past day versus 1,041 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,244,277, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 465 over the past day versus 442 a day earlier, reaching 1,792,412 since the onset of the pandemic.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,735 over the past day, reaching 20,925,972, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

    A day earlier some 6,906 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 61 over the past day, reaching 391,273, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

    A day earlier 63 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Photo: tass.com
