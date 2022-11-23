Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia records 5,631 new daily COVID cases, 54 deaths — crisis center

23 November 2022, 19:47
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,631 over the past day to 21,550,982, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 4,460 new daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,235 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 13.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 29 regions, while in 46 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 10 regions. A day earlier, 1,434 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,351 over the past day versus 625 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,249,308 since the start of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 472 over the past day versus 456 a day earlier, reaching 1,795,180.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,785 over the past day, reaching 20,961,317, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

A day earlier some 6,444 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 54 over the past day, reaching 391,622 since the onset of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

A day earlier 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: tass.com

Теги:
