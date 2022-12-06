Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia records 5,561 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center

6 December 2022, 17:15
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,561 over the past day to 21,628,829, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 5,667 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,471 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 151.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in five regions, while in 72 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 585 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 963 over the past day versus 958 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,263,637, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 824 over the past day versus 807 a day earlier, reaching 1,803,527.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,690 over the past day, reaching 21,030,317, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 4,647 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 59 over the past day, reaching 392,342, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 52 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo: tass.com

News