    Russia records 5,380 daily COVID cases, 63 deaths — crisis center

    16 November 2022, 21:45

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,380 over the past day to 21,514,341, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 4,431 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,219 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 12.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 30 regions, while in 43 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 1,399 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,041 over the past day versus 522 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,243,204, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 442 over the past day versus 439 a day earlier, reaching 1,791,947.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,906 over the past day, reaching 20,919,237, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier some 6,354 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 63 over the past day, reaching 391,212, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier 64 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: TASS
