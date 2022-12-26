Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia records 5,335 daily COVID cases, a new low since November 29 — crisis center

26 December 2022, 16:10
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,335 over the past day to 21,769,627, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the number of daily COVID cases has been the lowest since November, when 4,928 cases were recorded. A day earlier, 6,595 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 528 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 15.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 41 regions, while in 23 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 21 regions. A day earlier, 624 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,024 over the past day versus 1,475 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,293,090, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 882 over the past day versus 973 a day earlier, reaching 1,823,887.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,577 over the past day, reaching 21,168,975, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier some 6,176 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 50 over the past day, reaching 393,433, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 52 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: TASS

News