Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records 5,197 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center

    27 December 2022, 18:49

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,197 over the past day to 21,774,824, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 5,335 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,262 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 139% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in eight regions, while in 63 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 14 regions. A day earlier, 528 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,076 over the past day versus 1,024 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,294,166, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 851 over the past day versus 882 a day earlier, reaching 1,824,738.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,692 over the past day, reaching 21,176,667, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier some 5,577 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 59 over the past day, reaching 393,492, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 50 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: tass.com
    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev tours State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg
    N Kazakhstan reports 47 COVID-19 cases over past two weeks
    COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
    10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State
    2 Storm alert issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan
    3 54 injured in blast at paint manufacturing plant in NW Iran
    4 Driver dies in two-truck crash in W Kazakhstan
    5 10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week