Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia records 5,197 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center

27 December 2022, 18:49
Russia records 5,197 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,197 over the past day to 21,774,824, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 5,335 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,262 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 139% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in eight regions, while in 63 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 14 regions. A day earlier, 528 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,076 over the past day versus 1,024 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,294,166, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 851 over the past day versus 882 a day earlier, reaching 1,824,738.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,692 over the past day, reaching 21,176,667, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 5,577 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 59 over the past day, reaching 393,492, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 50 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: tass.com

Related news
President Tokayev tours State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg
N Kazakhstan reports 47 COVID-19 cases over past two weeks
COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
Теги:
Read also
Türkiye revises up recoverable gas reserves in Black Sea after latest discovery of 58 bcm
Philippines floods death toll climbs to 13
N Kazakhstan reports 47 COVID-19 cases over past two weeks
Use of solar energy grows in Brazil
E Kazakhstan reports over 85,000 influenza cases
China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 87,000 amid lingering concerns over winter surge
Youth suicide rate up in S. Korea in 2021 amid pandemic
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State
2 Storm alert issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan
3 54 injured in blast at paint manufacturing plant in NW Iran
4 Driver dies in two-truck crash in W Kazakhstan
5 10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week

News