Russia records 49,488 daily COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 49,488 over the past day to 20,488,583, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 56,751 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 2,054 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 25 regions, while in 52 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 2,232 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,115 over the past day versus 5,884 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,151,178, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,991 over the past day versus 3,973 a day earlier, reaching 1,723,627.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 38,595 over the past day, reaching 19,425,631, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier some 42,198 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 91 over the past day, reaching 386,136, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 101 COVID-19 deaths were registered.





Photo: tass. com