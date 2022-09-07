Go to the main site
    Russia records 47,958 daily COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths — crisis center

    7 September 2022, 19:48

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 47,958 over the past day to 19,857,571, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 38,500 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 4,086 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 45 regions, while in 38 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 4,203 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 8,400 over the past day versus 3,916 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,069,933, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,172 over the past day versus 3,014 a day earlier, reaching 1,679,950.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 52,611 over the past day, reaching 18,876,316, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier, some 46,304 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 94 over the past day, reaching 384,976, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier, 95 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

