Russia records 46,488 daily COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 46,488 over the past day to 20,113,098, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 52,829 daily cases were recorded.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 35,660 over the past day, reaching 19,096,666, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier some 37,288 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 81 over the past day, reaching 385,429, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 86 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

