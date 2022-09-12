Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records 46,488 daily COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths — crisis center

    12 September 2022, 15:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 46,488 over the past day to 20,113,098, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 52,829 daily cases were recorded.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 35,660 over the past day, reaching 19,096,666, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    A day earlier some 37,288 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 81 over the past day, reaching 385,429, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    A day earlier 86 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Photo: tass.com
    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
    Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
    ADB approves $1.5B financing to Pakistan
    Russia reports 9,761 new daily COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths — crisis center
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad