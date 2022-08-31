Go to the main site
    Russia records 46,321 coronavirus infections, 92 fatalities over 24 hours

    31 August 2022 19:15

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia has increased by 46,321 over 24 hours with 92 deaths registered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, the country registered 37,067 infections and 94 deaths, with a total of 19,528,969 infections and 384,346 fatalities since the onset of the pandemic.

    The number of recoveries has increased by 39,054 versus 36,729 the day before, reaching a total of 18,596,634.

    As many as 4,232 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 9.4% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 34 regions, while in 48 other regions the figure declined. A day earlier, 4,673 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 8,518 over the past day, versus 4,405 a day earlier, reaching 3,029,105, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,247 over the past day versus 3,497 a day earlier, reaching 1,658,425.

    According to TASS’ calculations, the number of detected coronavirus infections in Russia in August surpassed last month’s figures 5.4 times.

    From August 1 through August 31, the crisis center reported 927,250 infections versus 171,480 a month before. The number of those infected was the highest since March 2022.

    The mortality caused by the coronavirus infection has also increased by approximately 45%. If in July, the crisis center recorded 1,321 deaths, in August, the death toll was at 1,913.

    That said, the infection’s lethality index has decreased to a new low: last month it was at about 0.8%, while in August it was only 0.2%, according to TASS’ calculations.

    The number of recoveries in August increased 5.3 fold - the crisis center reported 621,236 recoveries this month versus 117,181 in July. However, due to an increased incidence, the share of recoveries dropped from 96.6% to 95.2%.

    In Moscow, the spread rate of the coronavirus infection was somewhat slower in August. The city detected a total of 206,188 infections which is approximately 4.5 fold more than in the past while in July, it was 6.4 times more.

    The number of fatalities caused by COVID-19 in the capital has increased more than twice. Over one month, some 684 deaths have been recorded in the city versus 325 over the previous month.

    The number of recoveries in Moscow has increased almost 7.5 times, reaching 188,932, according to data published on the anti-coronavirus website.


