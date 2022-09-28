28 September 2022, 20:38

Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 40,017 over the past day to 20,909,731, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 36,605 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 3,300 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 9.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 34 regions, while in 49 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 3,652 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,041 over the past day versus 2,089 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,188,991, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,771 over the past day versus 2,081 a day earlier, reaching 1,752,858.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 61,515 over the past day, reaching 19,921,826, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier some 59,547 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 111 over the past day, reaching 387,054, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 101 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo: Vladimir Gerdo/TASS







