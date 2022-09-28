Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
28 September 2022, 20:38

Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 40,017 over the past day to 20,909,731, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 36,605 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 3,300 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 9.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 34 regions, while in 49 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 3,652 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,041 over the past day versus 2,089 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,188,991, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,771 over the past day versus 2,081 a day earlier, reaching 1,752,858.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 61,515 over the past day, reaching 19,921,826, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier some 59,547 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 111 over the past day, reaching 387,054, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 101 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: Vladimir Gerdo/TASS



Related news
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
ADB approves $1.5B financing to Pakistan
Read also
Kazakhstan records 49 new COVID-19 cases
Over 940 treated for COVID and pneumonia
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Canada bans purchase, sale, transfer of handguns
Annual inflation up to 9.9% in the euro area, up to 10.9% in the EU
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive