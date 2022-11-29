Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records 4,928 daily COVID cases, 53 deaths — crisis center

    29 November 2022, 20:20

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,928 over the past day to 21,584,740, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 5,048 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 213.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 72 regions, while in three regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 478 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 912 over the past day versus 783 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,255,408, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 574 over the past day versus 579 a day earlier, reaching 1,798,332.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,863 over the past day, reaching 20,992,153, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier some 4,262 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 53 over the past day, reaching 391,943, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 50 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo:© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Iran registers zero COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
    Kazakh President, Russian PM meet in Moscow
    President in Russia for official visit
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 50,000; worries remain high on resurgence
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana
    2 President arrives in France for official visit
    3 President Tokayev in Moscow: meeting with Vladimir Putin and reaffirming strategic partnership with Russia
    4 PM urges to liquidate Ekibastuz TPP accident causes, check energy facilities in regions
    5 COVID-19: 85 test positive, 987 getting treatment in Kazakhstan