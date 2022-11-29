Russia records 4,928 daily COVID cases, 53 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,928 over the past day to 21,584,740, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 5,048 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 213.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 72 regions, while in three regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 478 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 912 over the past day versus 783 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,255,408, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 574 over the past day versus 579 a day earlier, reaching 1,798,332.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,863 over the past day, reaching 20,992,153, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 4,262 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 53 over the past day, reaching 391,943, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 50 COVID-19 deaths were registered.





