Russia records 4,896 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFROM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,896 over the past day to 18,250,290, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

As many as 2,506 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 25.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 58 regions, while in 20 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 3,353 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 474 over the past day versus 294 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,765,211, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 337 over the past day versus 321 a day earlier, reaching 1,523,862.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,257 over the past day, reaching 17,633,601, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.6% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 6,930 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 105 over the past day, reaching 377,464, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, 111 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.