Russia records 4,732 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,732 over the past day to 18,273,690, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

As many as 2,395 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 13.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 50 regions, while in 29 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 2,772 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 380 over the past day versus 212 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,766,828, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 361 over the past day versus 326 a day earlier, reaching 1,525,195.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,134 over the past day, reaching 17,664,676, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.7% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 5,984 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 106 over the past day, reaching 377,975, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 110 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.