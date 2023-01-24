Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records 4,702 new daily coronavirus cases, 42 deaths

    24 January 2023, 21:14

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia recorded 4,702 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    The country’s total cases have reached 21,903,578.

    As many as 970 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 362 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in nine regions of the country and rose in 65 regions.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,362 to 3,332,707 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 669 to 1,840,021.

    Coronavirus recoveries

    Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 5,466 to 21,315,632 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 2,063 to 3,136,551 in Moscow and by 782 to 1,797,368 in St. Petersburg.

    Coronavirus death toll

    Russia recorded 42 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 394,777. Moscow’s fatalities surged by 12 to 47,809 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 10 to 36,855.


    Photo: Sergei Bobylev/TASS

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Kazakh PM Smailov, Sakha Republic Head Aysen Nikolayev meet
    35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan
    S. Korea reports 16,624 COVID-19 cases, lowest Sunday tally in 15 weeks
    Popular
    1 Another rehabilitation center for people with disabilities opens in Kazakhstan
    2 Educational center for special needs kids inaugurated in Kazakhstan
    3 Accreditation of foreign journalists to cover Digital Almaty Forum opens
    4 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and EU defines intensity and vast coop agenda
    5 Above 700,000 remain in areas at risk of flooding