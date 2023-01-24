Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
24 January 2023, 21:14
Russia records 4,702 new daily coronavirus cases, 42 deaths

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia recorded 4,702 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The country’s total cases have reached 21,903,578.

As many as 970 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 362 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in nine regions of the country and rose in 65 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,362 to 3,332,707 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 669 to 1,840,021.

Coronavirus recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 5,466 to 21,315,632 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 2,063 to 3,136,551 in Moscow and by 782 to 1,797,368 in St. Petersburg.

Coronavirus death toll

Russia recorded 42 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 394,777. Moscow’s fatalities surged by 12 to 47,809 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 10 to 36,855.


Photo: Sergei Bobylev/TASS
