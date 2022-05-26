Russia records 4,700 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,700 over the past day to 18,310,673, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

As many as 2,060 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 17.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 45 regions, while in 36 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 2,503 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 368 over the past day versus 370 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,769,315, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 293 over the past day versus 326 a day earlier, reaching 1,528,152.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,455 over the past day, reaching 17,713,532, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.7% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 6,705 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 91 over the past day, reaching 378,700, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 93 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.



