    Russia records 4,675 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths — crisis center

    12 January 2023, 22:20

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,675 over the past day to 21,841,644, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 4,201 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 882 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 36 regions, while in 39 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 900 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,539 over the past day versus 1,678 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,313,293 according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 396 over the past day versus 335 a day earlier, reaching 1,832,450.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,541 over the past day, reaching 21,263,274, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier some 5,122 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 48 over the past day, reaching 394,262, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier 46 COVID-19 deaths were registered.
