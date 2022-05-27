Russia records 4,619 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,619 over the past day to 18,315,292, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

As many as 1,972 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 4.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 45 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 2,060 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 319 over the past day versus 368 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,769,634, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 317 over the past day versus 293 a day earlier, reaching 1,528,469.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,064 over the past day, reaching 17,719,596, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.7% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 6,455 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 84 over the past day, reaching 378,784, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 91 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.