Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records 4,543 daily COVID-19 cases

    16 May 2022, 17:53

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,543 over the past day to 18,264,836, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

    As many as 1,127 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 0.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 33 regions, while in 40 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 1,125 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 288 over the past day versus 335 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,766,236, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 334 over the past day versus 358 a day earlier, reaching 1,524,869.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 89 over the past day, reaching 377,759, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    A day earlier 99 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,379 over the past day, reaching 17,652,558, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.6% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 6,200 patients recovered.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays