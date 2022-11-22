Russia records 4,460 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,460 over the past day to 21,545,351, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 4,662 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,434 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 220.1% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 69 regions, while in three regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 13 regions. A day earlier, 448 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 625 over the past day versus 697 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,247,957, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 456 over the past day versus 451 a day earlier, reaching 1,794,708.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,444 over the past day, reaching 20,954,532, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 4,164 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 59 over the past day, reaching 391,568, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 55 COVID-19 deaths were registered.





