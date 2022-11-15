Go to the main site
    Russia records 4,431 daily COVID cases, 64 deaths — crisis center

    15 November 2022, 18:13

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,431 over the past day to 21,508,961, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 4,578 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,399 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 183.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 67 regions, while in ten regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 494 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 522 over the past day versus 635 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,242,163, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 439 over the past day versus 406 a day earlier, reaching 1,791,505.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,354 over the past day, reaching 20,912,331, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier some 4,460 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 64 over the past day, reaching 391,149, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 61 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

