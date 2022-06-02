Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia records 4,262 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 June 2022, 19:14
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,262 over the past day to 18,339,776, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 1,965 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 13.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 53 regions, while in 27 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 2,281 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 353 over the past day versus 367 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,771,288, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 291 over the past day versus 294 a day earlier, reaching 1,530,085.

COVID-19 recoverie

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,976 over the past day, reaching 17,749,960, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.8% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 5,628 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 85 over the past day, reaching 379,285, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, 83 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


