Russia records 4,201 daily COVID cases, 46 deaths — crisis center

11 January 2023, 22:20
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,201 over the past day to 21,836,969, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 3,032 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 900 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 15.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 34 regions, while in 44 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 1,067 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,678 over the past day versus 1,123 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,311,754 according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 335 over the past day versus 304 a day earlier, reaching 1,832,054.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,122 over the past day, reaching 21,258,733, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier some 5,062 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 46 over the past day, reaching 394,214, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 47 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: Yegor Aleyev/TASS



