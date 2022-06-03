Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia records 4,188 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 June 2022, 21:15
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,188 over the past day to 18,343,964, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 2,093 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 6.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 44 regions, while in 35 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 1,965 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 264 over the past day versus 353 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,771,552, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 302 over the past day versus 291 a day earlier, reaching 1,530,387.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,234 over the past day, reaching 17,755,194, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.8% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 4,976 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 78 over the past day, reaching 379,363, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 85 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


