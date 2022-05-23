Russia records 4,158 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,158 over the past day to 18,297,608, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

As many as 775 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, almost one quarter less than a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 50 regions, while in 20 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 15 regions. A day earlier, 1,054 patients were rushed to hospitals.

The crisis center reported that less than 1,000 patients were hospitalized over the day for the first time since the publication of the corresponding statistics, which has been released daily since January 2022.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 229 over the past day versus 278 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,768,405, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 307 over the past day versus 318 a day earlier, reaching 1,527,229.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,117 over the past day, reaching 17,694,020, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.7% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 5,814 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 76 over the past day, reaching 378,426, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 80 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.