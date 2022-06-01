Russia records 4,151 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,151 over the past day to 18,335,514, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 2,281 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 10.1% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 44 regions, while in 36 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 2,536 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 367 over the past day versus 190 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,770,935, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 294 over the past day versus 248 a day earlier, reaching 1,529,794.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,628 over the past day, reaching 17,744,984, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.8% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 5,486 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 83 over the past day, reaching 379,200, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 88 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.