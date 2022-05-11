Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records 4,102 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since April 17, 2020

    11 May 2022, 19:19

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,102 over the past day to 18,241,329, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since April 17, 2020. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

    As many as 1,132 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 13.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 32 regions, while in 42 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,000 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 217 over the past day versus 237 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,764,443, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 304 over the past day versus 309 a day earlier, reaching 1,523,204.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,043 over the past day, reaching 17,619,414, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.6% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier, some 5,014 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 98 over the past day, reaching 377,248, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    The country records less than 100 COVID-19 daily deaths for the first time since September 28, 2020.

    A day earlier, 101 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays