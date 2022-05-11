Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia records 4,102 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since April 17, 2020

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 May 2022, 19:19
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,102 over the past day to 18,241,329, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since April 17, 2020. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 1,132 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 13.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 32 regions, while in 42 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,000 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 217 over the past day versus 237 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,764,443, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 304 over the past day versus 309 a day earlier, reaching 1,523,204.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,043 over the past day, reaching 17,619,414, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.6% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 5,014 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 98 over the past day, reaching 377,248, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The country records less than 100 COVID-19 daily deaths for the first time since September 28, 2020.

A day earlier, 101 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


