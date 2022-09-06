Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia records 38,500 daily COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths — crisis center

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 September 2022, 21:40
Russia records 38,500 daily COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 38,500 over the past day to 19,809,613, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 41,690 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 4,203 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 129.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 77 regions, while in six regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 1,830 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,916 over the past day versus 4,006 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,061,533, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,014 over the past day versus 2,997 a day earlier, reaching 1,676,778.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 46,304 over the past day, reaching 18,823,705, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 30,703 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 95 over the past day, reaching 384,882, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 76 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: tass. com

Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region