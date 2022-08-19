Russia records 37,609 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 14 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 37,609 over the past day to 19,037,664, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since March 14, when 41,055 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 3,349 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 2.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 38 regions, while in 39 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 3,273 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 8,555 over the past day versus 9,080 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,945,910, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 4,127 over the past day versus 3,845 a day earlier, reaching 1,608,464.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 21,887 over the past day, reaching 18,238,128, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 21,491 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 65 over the past day, reaching 383,427, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 62 COVID-19 deaths were registered.





