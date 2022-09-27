Go to the main site
    Russia records 36,605 daily COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths — crisis center

    27 September 2022, 15:43

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 36,605 over the past day to 20,869,714, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    In absolute terms, the number of daily COVID cases has been the lowest since August 23, when 30,967 cases were registered. A day earlier, 40,188 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 3,652 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 139.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 72 regions, while in nine regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 1,526 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,089 over the past day versus 2,438 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,184,950, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,081 over the past day versus 2,470 a day earlier, reaching 1,751,087.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 59,547 over the past day, reaching 19,860,311, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier some 44,257 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 101 over the past day, reaching 386,943, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 85 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



