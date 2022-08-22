22 August 2022 17:45

Russia records 33,061 daily COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 33,061 over the past day to 19,150,404, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,704 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 29 regions, while in 47 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 1,853 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,172 over the past day versus 7,431 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,966,772, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 4,410 over the past day versus 4,407 a day earlier, reaching 1,621,680.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 22,281 over the past day, reaching 18,306,867, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier some 22,236 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 57 over the past day, reaching 383,617, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 64 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo: tass.com