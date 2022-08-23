Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records 30,967 daily COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths — crisis center

    23 August 2022 17:42

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 30,967 over the past day to 19,181,371, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    As many as 4,063 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 138.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 76 regions, while in eight regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in one region. A day earlier, 1,704 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,997 over the past day versus 5,172 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,971,769, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 4,412 over the past day versus 4,410 a day earlier, reaching 1,626,092.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 30,869 over the past day, reaching 18,337,736, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier some 22,281 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 69 over the past day, reaching 383,686, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 57 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



    Фото: tass.com





    #Coronavirus # Russia #World News #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 6,809
    Moscow approves agreement with Tajikistan on recognition of Covid vaccination certificates
    New COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for 4th day amid eased virus curbs
    COVID-19 recoveries up by 468 in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan