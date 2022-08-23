Russia records 30,967 daily COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 30,967 over the past day to 19,181,371, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

As many as 4,063 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 138.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 76 regions, while in eight regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in one region. A day earlier, 1,704 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,997 over the past day versus 5,172 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,971,769, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 4,412 over the past day versus 4,410 a day earlier, reaching 1,626,092.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 30,869 over the past day, reaching 18,337,736, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 22,281 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 69 over the past day, reaching 383,686, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 57 COVID-19 deaths were registered.







Фото: tass.com
















