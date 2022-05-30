Russia records 3,801 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,801 over the past day to 18,327,837, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 891 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 47 regions, while in 25 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 13 regions. A day earlier, 1,001 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 191 over the past day versus 286 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,770,378, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 253 over the past day versus 257 a day earlier, reaching 1,529,252.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,019 over the past day, reaching 17,733,870, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.8% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 4,411 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 74 over the past day, reaching 379,029, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier, 85 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.



