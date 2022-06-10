Russia records 3,678 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,678 over the past day to 18,369,557, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 1,419 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 3.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 43 regions, while in 33 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 1,470 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 222 over the past day versus 226 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,773,103, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 217 over the past day versus 212 a day earlier, reaching 1,532,043.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,332 over the past day, reaching 17,786,254, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.8% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 4,297 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 70 over the past day, reaching 379,883, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, 77 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.