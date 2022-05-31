Russia records 3,526 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,526 over the past day to 18,331,363, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 2,536 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 184.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 72 regions, while in eight regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 891 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 190 over the past day versus 191 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,770,568, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 248 over the past day versus 253 a day earlier, reaching 1,529,500.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,486 over the past day, reaching 17,739,356, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.8% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 4,019 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 88 over the past day, reaching 379,117, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 74 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.



