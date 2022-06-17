Go to the main site
    Russia records 3,373 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

    17 June 2022, 16:40

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,373 over the past day to 18,391,797, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

    As many as 1,370 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 4.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 41 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 1,442 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 237 over the past day versus 270 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,774,542, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 228 over the past day versus 234 a day earlier, reaching 1,533,541.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,228 over the past day, reaching 17,815,024, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.9% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 4,699 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 63 over the past day, reaching 380,333, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier 67 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
