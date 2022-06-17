Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia records 3,373 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 June 2022, 16:40
Russia records 3,373 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,373 over the past day to 18,391,797, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 1,370 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 4.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 41 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 1,442 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 237 over the past day versus 270 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,774,542, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 228 over the past day versus 234 a day earlier, reaching 1,533,541.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,228 over the past day, reaching 17,815,024, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.9% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 4,699 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 63 over the past day, reaching 380,333, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 67 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'