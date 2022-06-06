Russia records 3,349 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,349 over the past day to 18,355,200, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 662 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 20.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 49 regions, while in 18 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 18 regions. A day earlier, 837 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 189 over the past day versus 185 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,772,198, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 242 over the past day versus 248 a day earlier, reaching 1,531,140.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,492 over the past day, reaching 17,767,753, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.8% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 3,935 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 64 over the past day, reaching 379,584, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 75 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.



