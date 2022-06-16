Russia records 3,326 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,326 over the past day to 18,388,424, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 1,442 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 27.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 56 regions, while in 21 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 1,989 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 270 over the past day versus 173 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,774,305, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 234 over the past day versus 212 a day earlier, reaching 1,533,313.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,699 over the past day, reaching 17,810,796, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.9% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 4,528 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 67 over the past day, reaching 380,270, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 66 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.



