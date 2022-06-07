Russia records 3,259 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,259 over the past day to 18,358,459, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 1,866 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 181.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 71 regions, while in seven regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in seven other regions. A day earlier, 662 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 167 over the past day versus 189 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,772,365, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 251 over the past day versus 242 a day earlier, reaching 1,531,391.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,135 over the past day, reaching 17,772,888, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.8% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 3,492 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 73 over the past day, reaching 379,657, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 64 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.



