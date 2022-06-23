Russia records 3,166 daily COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,166 over the past day to 18,409,651, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,202 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 6.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 40 regions, while in 34 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,282 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 246 over the past day versus 256 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,775,743, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 220 over the past day versus 225 a day earlier, reaching 1,534,844.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,517 over the past day, reaching 17,836,121, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, some 3,767 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 68 over the past day, reaching 380,711, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, 66 COVID-19 deaths were registered.