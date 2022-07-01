Russia records 3,155 daily COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,155 over the past day to 18,433,394, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,148 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 3.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 43 regions, while in 33 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 1,195 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 340 over the past day versus 361 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,777,950, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 252 over the past day versus 246 a day earlier, reaching 1,536,754.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,388 over the past day, reaching 17,861,605, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 3,255 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 53 over the past day, reaching 381,165, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 56 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo: tass.com