Russia records 3,106 daily COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths — crisis center

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 June 2022, 21:14
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,106 over the past day to 18,430,239, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,195 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 10.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 37 regions, while in 34 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 14 regions. A day earlier, 1,334 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 361 over the past day versus 375 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,777,610, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 246 over the past day versus 241 a day earlier, reaching 1,536,502.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,255 over the past day, reaching 17,858,217, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 3,680 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 56 over the past day, reaching 381,112, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 54 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


