    Russia records 3,058 daily COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths — crisis center

    22 June 2022, 19:19

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,058 over the past day to 18,406,485, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    As many as 1,282 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 14.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 28 regions, while in 47 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 1,501 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 256 over the past day versus 146 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,775,497, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 225 over the past day versus 214 a day earlier, reaching 1,534,624.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,767 over the past day, reaching 17,832,604, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier, some 3,440 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 66 over the past day, reaching 380,643, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier, 60 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

