Russia records 3,028 daily COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths - crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,028 over the past day to 18,427,133, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,334 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 6.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 48 regions, while in 25 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 1,425 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 375 over the past day versus 217 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,777,249, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 241 over the past day versus 230 a day earlier, reaching 1,536,256.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,680 over the past day, reaching 17,854,962, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, some 3,414 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 54 over the past day, reaching 381,056, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered.