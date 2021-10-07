Russia records 27,550 new daily COVID-19 cases, highest number since December 31

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 27,550 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 7,690,110 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, this is the highest increase in the number of infections since December 31. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.36%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,418 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,454 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 644 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 621 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 604 cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 677,331 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 5,404 over the past day against 3,589 a day earlier to 1,663,469 total cases.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased by 69 over the day against 6714 the day before to 29,454, the crisis center said.

Meanwhile, 2,347 patients recovered over the past day. In total, 1,505,180 people have recovered. Currently, 128,835 people are undergoing treatment in the capital.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 924 compared to 929 the day before. In all, 213,549 patients died of the infection. The country has been documenting over 900 deaths for the second day in a row.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has increased to the level of 2.78%.

Over the past 24 hours, 60 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 45 fatalities - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 35 fatalities - in the Rostov Region, 32 - in the Krasnodar Region, and 31 fatalities were recorded in Udmurtia and the Stavropol and Nizhny Novgorod Regions each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia rose by 20,330 in the last 24 hours to 6,799,230. The share of COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, decreased by 88,4% of those infected.

In particular, some 1,748 patients were discharged from hospitals in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg, 1,134 people recovered in the Moscow Region, 532 recoveries were recorded in Bashkortostan, 478 patients recovered in the Sverdlovsk Region and 446 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.



