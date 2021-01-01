Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia records 27,039 new daily coronavirus cases - crisis center

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 January 2021, 16:25
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 27,039 to 3,186,336 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, TASS reports.

As many as 5,907 new cases were recorded in Moscow, 3,746 in St. Petersburg, 1,568 in the Moscow region, 506 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 398 in the Sverdlovsk region, and 392 in the Rostov region.

According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 548,643 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 25,798 to 2,580,138 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, the share of recovered patients has exceeded 81%.

In particular, 6,334 recoveries were recorded in Moscow in the past day, 3,058 in St. Petersburg, 1,409 in the Moscow region, 463 in the Karelia region, 437 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 402 in the Sverdlovsk region.


